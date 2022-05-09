Detroit Tigers to call up pitching prospect to start on Wednesday

Now calling: Joey Wentz
Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers took to Twitter to announce that SP Joey Wentz will be making his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.
Wentz, according to the MLB Pipeline, is the Tigers No. 12 prospect.
Congrats on the call, Joey!
Now calling: @JoeyWentz.
The club's No. 12 prospect per @MLBPipeline is scheduled to start Wednesday's game for the Tigers, making his Major League debut. pic.twitter.com/g0cZG493kW
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 9, 2022
