in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers to call up pitching prospect to start on Wednesday

This will be fun!

Now calling: Joey Wentz

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers took to Twitter to announce that SP Joey Wentz will be making his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Wentz, according to the MLB Pipeline, is the Tigers No. 12 prospect.

Congrats on the call, Joey!

