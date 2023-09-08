Detroit Tigers to call up Sawyer Gibson-Long to make MLB pitching debut

Detroit Tigers to call up Sawyer Gibson-Long

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers will call up a prospect to make his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday. Woodbery tweeted on Friday evening that the Tigers will call up pitching prospect Sawyer Gibson-Long to make his MLB pitching debut on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Why it Matters

Woodbery added that Gibson-Long will be at Comerica Park on Saturday for his acclimation day and that the Tigers will select him to their roster prior to Sunday's game. The Tigers already have space on their 40-man roster, but someone will have to be removed from their active roster as a corresponding move.

Sawyer Gibson-Long Stats

Gibson-Long, who is currently the Tigers' No. 19 ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, holds a 5.45 ERA in six starts (eight total appearances) with the Toledo Mud Hens. In those appearances, he has recorded 50 strikeouts and issued 14 walks across 34⅔ innings. Gipson-Long began the season with Double-A Erie. During his time with the Seawolves, he posted a 3.74 ERA, striking out 76 batters and walking 15 in 65 innings spread over 14 appearances.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Welcome to The Show!

Sawyer Gibson-Long's impending MLB debut for the Detroit Tigers adds an element of anticipation to the team's roster, and his transition from the minor leagues to the majors highlights his potential to make an impact while the Tigers deal with injuries on their pitching staff.