Detroit Tigers to Celebrate Jim Leyland with Number Retirement on August 3





Legendary Manager Jim Leyland to Have Number Retired by Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have announced a special honor for their former manager Jim Leyland; his No. 10 will be retired in a prestigious ceremony set to take place on August 3, 2024, at Comerica Park. This event will unfold before the Tigers’ game against the Kansas City Royals at 6:10 p.m., celebrating Leyland’s impactful career just weeks after his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

A Tribute to a Storied Career

Christopher Ilitch, owner of the Detroit Tigers, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming honor. “Jim Leyland is a quintessential baseball man and embodies so much of what our fans in Detroit loved and appreciated about his time as our manager,” Ilitch stated. He highlighted Leyland’s gritty passion, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unique ability to connect with people as key reasons for this commemorative event.

Jim Leyland’s career spanned impressive tenures with multiple teams, but he is perhaps most revered for his time with the Tigers, beginning in 2006 until his retirement in 2013. During these years, Leyland led the team to 700 regular season wins, three AL Central titles, and two American League pennants. Reflecting on the honor, Leyland expressed his gratitude: “Having the opportunity to manage in Detroit was one of the great privileges of my career and I still look back fondly on the memories that we shared with Tigers fans. This is a humbling moment for me and an honor that I will cherish forever.”

Event Details and Celebrations

The number retirement ceremony will commence at 5:15 p.m., allowing fans ample time to partake in the festivities before the first pitch. Adding to the celebrations, the first 15,000 fans to arrive on August 3 will receive a special Jim Leyland Starter Pack, enhancing the experience of this memorable game. Jim Leyland will be the second manager to have his number retired by the Tigers, joining the legendary Sparky Anderson.