Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers to Face Hometown Boy In Game 2 Vs. Astros

The Detroit Tigers have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of their playoff series against the Houston Astros, with first pitch scheduled for 2:32 PM ET. After a strong 3-1 win in Game 1, the Tigers are looking to close out the best-of-three series at Minute Maid Park.

Leading off in center field is Parker Meadows, followed by Kerry Carpenter as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will take right field, while the Tigers’ young star Riley Greene starts in left field, batting cleanup. Colt Keith will handle second base duties, with Spencer Torkelson at first base, bringing his power bat to the heart of the order.

Zach McKinstry gets the nod at third base, Trey Sweeney is set to play shortstop, and Jake Rogers will be behind the plate catching. Tyler Holton takes the mound as the starting pitcher, aiming to build on the momentum from Tarik Skubal’s standout performance in Game 1.

The Tigers are going up against St. Clair Shores own Hunter Brown, who will be pitching to keep the Astros’ season alive. For Detroit, a win today would send them to the American League Divisional Series and put an end to Houston’s ALCS streak, which has lasted since 2015.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on ABC, or listen live on 97.1 The Ticket and ESPN Radio. With the Tigers eager to advance and the Astros fighting to survive, Game 2 is set to be an exciting matchup.

