Detroit Tigers to Face Hometown Boy in Game 2 vs. Astros

The Detroit Tigers are set to face a familiar face on the mound in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Houston Astros—St. Clair Shores native Hunter Brown.

Brown, who grew up dreaming of pitching for the Tigers and playing in the postseason, finds himself on the opposite side of the diamond. “When I was 10 or 11 years old, I thought about pitching for them,” Brown shared via the Detroit News. “So, a little different now. I'm just really excited for the opportunity. I believe in this group of guys, and tomorrow is going to be a fun game.”

Brown attended Lakeview High School before pitching for Wayne State University. Now, the 26-year-old right-hander will take the mound for a must-win Game 2, with Houston facing possible elimination in this best-of-three series.

The Astros, who have been a dominant postseason force, are in danger of missing the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2015 after a stellar performance by Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in Game 1.

For Brown, this matchup against his hometown team is an unexpected turn in his childhood dreams of October baseball. For the Tigers, it’s an opportunity to close out the series and advance to the next round. Game 2 promises to be an emotional and exciting contest for fans on both sides.