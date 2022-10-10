Detroit Tigers to make decision on 12 players

Detroit Tigers NewsDetroit Tigers Notes

About seven months ago, there were plenty of Major League Baseball experts who were talking about the Detroit Tigers as a team that could make a surprise push for a wild card playoff spot.

Fast forward to the present and the Tigers not only did not make the playoffs but they have been eliminated from contention for a very long time.

Which players do the Detroit Tigers have to make a decision on?

As pointed out by Evan Woodbury of MLive, the Tigers will soon have to make a decision on 12 arbitration-eligible players.

Those players are as follows: (Via MLive)

RHP Drew Hutchison (5 years, 97 days): $1.8 million

RHP Joe Jimenez (5 years, 61 days): $2.6 million

IF Jeimer Candelario (5 years, 38 days): $7 million

RHP Jose Cisnero (5 years, 20 days): $2.2 million

OF Victor Reyes (4 years, 75 days): $2.2 million

OF Austin Meadows (4 years, 74 days): $4 million

IF Harold Castro (3 years, 141 days): $2.6 million

LHP Gregory Soto (3 years, 102 days): $3.1 million

LHP Tyler Alexander (3 years, 58 days): $1.6 million

IF/OF Willi Castro (3 years, 17 days): $1.7 million

RHP Rony Garcia (2 years, 138 days): $1 million

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2 years, 133 days): $800,000

The Tigers will have until November 18th to decide whether or not they will over a contract to these players.

