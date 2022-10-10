Detroit Tigers to make decision on 12 players

About seven months ago, there were plenty of Major League Baseball experts who were talking about the Detroit Tigers as a team that could make a surprise push for a wild card playoff spot.

Fast forward to the present and the Tigers not only did not make the playoffs but they have been eliminated from contention for a very long time.

Which players do the Detroit Tigers have to make a decision on?

As pointed out by Evan Woodbury of MLive, the Tigers will soon have to make a decision on 12 arbitration-eligible players.

Those players are as follows: (Via MLive)

RHP Drew Hutchison (5 years, 97 days): $1.8 million

RHP Joe Jimenez (5 years, 61 days): $2.6 million

IF Jeimer Candelario (5 years, 38 days): $7 million

RHP Jose Cisnero (5 years, 20 days): $2.2 million

OF Victor Reyes (4 years, 75 days): $2.2 million

OF Austin Meadows (4 years, 74 days): $4 million

IF Harold Castro (3 years, 141 days): $2.6 million

LHP Gregory Soto (3 years, 102 days): $3.1 million

LHP Tyler Alexander (3 years, 58 days): $1.6 million

IF/OF Willi Castro (3 years, 17 days): $1.7 million

RHP Rony Garcia (2 years, 138 days): $1 million

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2 years, 133 days): $800,000

The Tigers will have until November 18th to decide whether or not they will over a contract to these players.