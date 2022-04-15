Detroit Tigers to make multiple roster moves following win over Royals

The Detroit Tigers used a Spencer Torkelson 2-run home run on Friday night to defeat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 2-1.
Following the game, the Tigers announced the following roster moves.
From Evan Woodbery:
The Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game.
They plan to select the contract of RHP Wily Peralta prior to Saturday’s game. They will also have to make a 40-man roster move to get Peralta onto the roster tomorrow.
