Detroit Tigers to make multiple roster moves following win over Royals

Big win for the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers used a Spencer Torkelson 2-run home run on Friday night to defeat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 2-1.

Following the game, the Tigers announced the following roster moves.

From Evan Woodbery:

The Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

They plan to select the contract of RHP Wily Peralta prior to Saturday’s game. They will also have to make a 40-man roster move to get Peralta onto the roster tomorrow.

