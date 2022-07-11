After winning six games in a row, the Detroit Tigers have now dropped four straight, including a doubleheader loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
Following the game, Jon Morosi reported that the Tigers will recall OF Akil Baddoo prior to Tuesday’s game.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers have optioned rookie Kody Clemens to Triple-A Toledo.
Detroit Tigers to recall Akil Baddoo from Toledo
Prior to getting optioned to Toledo, Akil Baddoo was batting just .140 in 17 games with the Tigers.
Since being sent down, Baddoo has played in 30 games with the Mud Hens and he is batting .300 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.
In 56 at-bats with the Tigers this season, Kody Clemens is batting just .161 with three home runs and eight RBIs.