After winning six games in a row, the Detroit Tigers have now dropped four straight, including a doubleheader loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Following the game, Jon Morosi reported that the Tigers will recall OF Akil Baddoo prior to Tuesday’s game.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have optioned rookie Kody Clemens to Triple-A Toledo.

News: #Tigers recalling Akil Baddoo before tomorrow's game. Kody Clemens has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 12, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Javy Baez's swagger is a good thing

Detroit Tigers to recall Akil Baddoo from Toledo

Prior to getting optioned to Toledo, Akil Baddoo was batting just .140 in 17 games with the Tigers.

Since being sent down, Baddoo has played in 30 games with the Mud Hens and he is batting .300 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

In 56 at-bats with the Tigers this season, Kody Clemens is batting just .161 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

