Detroit Tigers top pitching prospect Matt Manning set to make MLB debut

According to report from Jason back, Detroit Tigers top pitching prospect Matt Manning has been added to the taxi squad.

Manning is throwing a side session on Tuesday with the anticipation of starting this coming Thursday against the Angels in Anaheim.

Manning has struggled in the minors so far this season but the Tigers need pitching right now and he appears to be next in line though nothing has been officially announced.

