Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Josue Briceño Makes History During Recent Win

Briceño Makes History

Detroit Tigers No. 4 prospect, Josue Briceño, tore the cover off the ball in West Michigan’s 14–1 rout of Dayton at Day Air Ballpark—going 4-for-4 with three homers, a double, four runs and five RBIs. As if that weren’t enough, he capped the night by swiping home on a double steal, becoming the first player in MiLB since 2005 (and in MLB since 1901) to record a three-homer game and a steal of home in the same contest.

TL;DR:

Briceño went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double, four runs and five RBIs.

He stole home on a double steal—first such feat in MiLB since 2005, MLB since 1901.

The 20-year-old lefty has six homers in May and a 1.288 OPS over 41 plate appearances.

Briceño makes history by blending power, speed, and plate discipline in one incredible night.

When Josue Briceño trotted in from third on a perfectly timed double steal in the fifth inning, he didn’t just score a run—he made history. No one in the Tigers’ affiliate system (or above) had paired a three-homer night with a steal of home since the 21st century began tracking MiLB steals in 2005—and the Major Leagues haven’t seen it since 1901.

On Thursday, @tigers prospect Josue Briceño pulled off the rarest of feats: hitting three home runs while stealing home in the same game.



This hasn’t occurred in @MiLB since since they began archiving statistics in 2005, while the same is true for @MLB since 1901. pic.twitter.com/kjHXy7evCA — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) May 30, 2025

Power Outburst: Three Homers and a Double

Briceño’s power was on full display. A towering blast over the right-field wall in the first inning set the tone. He followed with back-to-back homers in the third and seventh, and tacked on a rope to left for a double in the fifth. By the time the final out fell, he’d driven in five and fueled a dominant offensive outburst.

May Surge: OPS Hits 1.288 Over 41 At-Bats

This historic performance is just the latest chapter in a scorching May. Through 41 plate appearances, Briceño has slugged six homers and posted a 1.288 OPS. His season line at High-A now reads .268/.383/.610, good for a .993 OPS, with 11 long balls, 33 RBIs and an eye-popping ability to spray the baseball to all fields.

Approach and Mindset Behind the Magic

“My goal is always the same: play for my family and play hard,” Briceño said after the game as quoted by MLB.com. “I just try to use the whole field and trust my approach.” At just 20 years old, his combination of power, patience and savvy base-running is rare—and exactly why Briceño makes history whenever he steps to the plate.