Detroit Tigers top prospect Riley Greene gets hit in head with pitch [Video]

Detroit Tigers and Erie SeaWolves fans got quite the scare on Saturday night when top prospect Riley Greene was hit in the head with a pitch

Thankfully, Greene was able to leave the field under his own power but he has been removed from the game for precautionary reasons.

Let’s hope Riley is just fine.

Scary moment at UPMC Park as Riley Greene takes a pitch off his head. He walks off the field under his own power but is replaced at first base. ⁦@erie_seawolves⁩ ⁦@RoadtoDetroit⁩ #tigers ⁦@MLBPipeline⁩ pic.twitter.com/WLr7oJCm96 — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) July 31, 2021