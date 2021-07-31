Detroit Tigers top prospect Riley Greene gets hit in head with pitch [Video]

Detroit Tigers and Erie SeaWolves fans got quite the scare on Saturday night when top prospect Riley Greene was hit in the head with a pitch

Thankfully, Greene was able to leave the field under his own power but he has been removed from the game for precautionary reasons.

Let’s hope Riley is just fine.

