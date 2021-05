Sharing is caring!

He did it again!

After hitting a 440-foot 3-run home run earlier in the game, Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson has done it again by hitting his second 3-run bomb of the game.

To be fair, the second home run came off a position player but it still counts!

Spencer Torkelson with his 2nd 3-run homer of the night. This one came against a position player… pic.twitter.com/4BPX7UoVv1 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 30, 2021