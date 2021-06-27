Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson is already talking World Series

Sharing is caring!

Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft but that did not automatically guarantee that he was doing to immediately dominate in Minor League Baseball.

In fact, Torkelson did the opposite of that as he started off his professional baseball career in an epic slump that lasted around 11 months.

But Torkelson has since broken out of that slump and he has started to look like a top prospect as he has already earned a promotion to Double-A Erie, where he has continued to hit.

During a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, Torkelson said that battling through the slump will prepare him for when he is in the World Series.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I’m really glad it happened because it really made me find myself,” he said. “It’s kind of knowing that if I get out of this, I can get through anything.”

That confidence will be invaluable in the future.

“When I’m in the World Series one day, and you know, I’m 0-for-4 the night before and I gotta bounce back and play the next day, or in two days, I can’t keep that 0-for-4 in my head,” Torkelson said. “I’m gonna have to flush it. I’m gonna have to focus on today and win today.”

In the World Series someday?

As I said, Tigers fans are going to love him.

“I learned that no matter how good you are, this game is very humbling,” Torkelson said. “The good ones will get out of it. And the good ones will stay hot longer. Everyone’s gonna go through their run, but the good ones get out of it faster.”

This is music to our ears, Tork!