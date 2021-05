Sharing is caring!

He was not able to make it happen on Tuesday in his first game with the West Michigan Whitecaps, but on Wednesday, Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson picked up his first professional hit.

Watch as Torkelson rips a single in the top of the fourth inning against Fort Wayne Tin Caps.

Congrats Tork!

Spencer Torkelson’s first professional hit. pic.twitter.com/lCi54TUfqW — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 6, 2021