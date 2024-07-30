Detroit Tigers Trade Andrew Chafin To Rangers

The Tigers have dealt RP Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are in the final stages of securing a deal to acquire left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The return package for Chafin has not yet been released.

Andrew Chafin, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Tigers on December 12, 2023, also had a club option for 2025.

Chafin has been a reliable presence in the Tigers’ bullpen this season, posting a 3.16 ERA over 41 games with 50 strikeouts and a 1.378 WHIP in 37 innings pitched. His career statistics include a 3.39 ERA, 20 saves, and 535 strikeouts over 489 innings.

The Rangers, looking to bolster their bullpen for a playoff push, see Chafin as a valuable addition. His experience and solid performance this season make him a key piece in their relief pitching staff.