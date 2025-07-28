Detroit Tigers Trade for Chris Paddack, Randy Dobnak

The Detroit Tigers may be reeling as their division lead is down to just eight games over the Cleveland Guardians, but they aren’t sitting on their hands.

On Monday, they made a move ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, acquiring Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak from the Minnesota Twins. The cost? Nineteen-year-old catching prospect Enrique Jimenez, a switch-hitter ranked as the team’s No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

And just like that, the Tigers’ pitching depth got a late-July injection.

The Tigers have acquired RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Randy Dobnak from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Minor League C Enrique Jimenez. pic.twitter.com/MNr3IPHMoL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 28, 2025

TL;DR

Tigers acquired Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak from Twins.

and from Twins. Sent No. 14 prospect Enrique Jimenez to Minnesota.

to Minnesota. Paddack brings innings; Dobnak is a depth flier with team options.

Move designed to bolster Detroit’s fading pitching depth as the AL Central race tightens.

Why It Matters

The Tigers have seen their lead in the AL Central shrink, now just 8 games up on Cleveland and 8.5 over Kansas City. With postseason expectations suddenly very real, depth arms like Paddack and Dobnak could prove crucial, even if they’re not front-line guys.

What They’re Getting

Chris Paddack , 29, brings MLB experience and innings. While his 4.95 ERA in 2025 isn’t dazzling, he’s made 21 starts and logged 111 innings , valuable stability for a rotation that has hit turbulence.

, 29, brings MLB experience and innings. While his isn’t dazzling, he’s made 21 starts and logged , valuable stability for a rotation that has hit turbulence. Randy Dobnak, 30, is a flier. He’s spent nearly the entire year in Triple-A with a brutal 7.12 ERA, but Detroit’s front office clearly believes there’s something worth unlocking. His contract comes with team options through 2028, offering cost-controlled flexibility if he rebounds.

What They Gave Up

Jimenez, signed for $1.25 million in 2023 out of Venezuela, is hitting .250 with 6 home runs in the Florida Complex League. Still just 19, he’s a long-term piece the Tigers were willing to move for immediate help.

Big Picture: Paddack & Dobnak Are Insurance

Let’s be honest, this move isn’t flashy. It’s not the kind of blockbuster that sends shockwaves across the league. But it’s exactly the kind of deal a first-place team makes when it’s trying to hold off a surging division and navigate a long season.

Think about it:

Paddack can slot in as a back-end starter or long reliever. He eats innings.

can slot in as a back-end starter or long reliever. He eats innings. Dobnak is a lottery ticket, but with three team-friendly options, there’s almost no downside.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are still in first, but their cushion is shrinking fast. Cleveland and Kansas City are both hanging around. With a brutal stretch in the rearview and plenty of baseball left, Detroit is beefing up its rotation and bullpen for the grind.

This trade won’t make headlines across the country, but it just might help the Tigers stay on top.