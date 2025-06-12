Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline Outlook: Buyers With a Plan — and a Caveat

With the MLB trade deadline looming and the Detroit Tigers sitting atop the AL Central, fans in Detroit finally have something to dream about in July besides fireworks. But what exactly are Scott Harris and the front office cooking up?

Tigers in Position to Add at the Deadline

Coming off a tough 10-1 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers still find themselves in an enviable position: 44-25, with a 7-game cushion over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. For a franchise that has been treading water for years, this isn’t just encouraging—it’s energizing.

Speaking Wednesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket’s Costa and Jansen show, Tigers president Scott Harris made it clear: Detroit is planning to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

“We’re 20 games over .500 and we’re playing very well,” Harris said as quoted by the Detroit News. “We’re preparing to add to the team in July but we have to keep playing well to put ourselves in position to do that.”

It’s cautious optimism, the kind that’s fitting for a team that’s almost all the way back—but still a few pieces short.

A “Pragmatic” Approach to Building for October

Harris isn’t looking to buy just to buy. Instead, he’s looking to make moves that are strategic, data-driven, and—most of all—targeted.

“We’re still banged up,” Harris said. “It’s hard to believe we’re in the position we are and we’ve still had so many injuries.”

That’s a fair point. Injuries have forced Detroit to juggle its rotation and lineup throughout the first half. Tarik Skubal has been elite, but depth remains a concern behind him. Offensively, they’ve had to lean heavily on Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter, while waiting for others to heat up.

So before Harris starts writing checks or shipping prospects, he wants to see what this roster looks like when it’s actually whole.

“We’re taking a pragmatic approach,” he noted. “We want to clearly identify what we need before we strike.”

Translation? The Tigers are willing to pounce—but not blindfolded.

What Could Be on the Shopping List?

Though Harris didn’t name specific trade targets (smart move), it’s easy to speculate on a few likely needs:

Starting Pitching Depth : Someone to slot in behind Skubal and give the bullpen a break.

: Someone to slot in behind Skubal and give the bullpen a break. Right-Handed Power Bat : If the Tigers want to hang with the big boys in October, they’ll need more punch in the lineup.

: If the Tigers want to hang with the big boys in October, they’ll need more punch in the lineup. High-Leverage Reliever : You can never have too many of these in a playoff race.

: You can never have too many of these in a playoff race.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers are in position to buy. That’s a sentence fans haven’t heard in years, and it should feel pretty sweet. Scott Harris is playing it smart—waiting until the team is healthy before identifying exact needs—but the mindset is clear: add, not subtract.

So long as they avoid a disastrous July, expect the Tigers to make a couple of key moves to prepare for a serious October run. Just don’t expect Harris to act impulsively. Every trade chip will have to earn its way into Detroit’s playoff blueprint.