The Detroit Tigers are charging into the second half of the 2025 season with the best record in baseball and one glaring hole: third base. With playoff dreams turning into expectations, Scott Harris and the front office are expected to be aggressive buyers at the deadline. Rumors have swirled for weeks about possible targets, especially in light of the Tigers missing out on signing Alex Bregman last offseason. Now, with the trade deadline looming, it’s time to zero in on five realistic options Detroit could pursue to patch up the hot corner.

TLDR:

The Tigers are in the market for a third baseman at the trade deadline.

Alex Bregman remains a top target, but ESPN has doubts he’ll be moved.

Other options include Eugenio Suarez, Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, and Ramon Urias.

Each candidate brings a mix of offense, defense, and contractual quirks.

5 Third Basemen the Detroit Tigers Could Acquire at MLB Trade Deadline

1. Alex Bregman (Red Sox)

We’ve talked a lot about Bregman already, and for good reason. Before suffering a midseason injury, Bregman was raking with a .299 average, .385 OBP, .533 slugging, and .938 OPS. He had 11 home runs, 17 doubles, and 35 RBIs in 51 games. The Tigers reportedly offered him $171.5 million in the offseason, only to see him land in Boston on a shorter deal with an opt-out after this season.

If he becomes available, Detroit is expected to be “all in,” according to Bob Nightengale. However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel pegged the chances of a Bregman trade at just 10 percent, citing his massive contract and opt-out clause. If Boston decides to sell, the Tigers will be first in line, but right now, it’s a long shot.

2. Eugenio Suarez (Diamondbacks)

Suarez is back to doing what he does best… mashing. The 33-year-old is slashing .251/.323/.569 with 25 home runs, 15 doubles, and a league-leading 67 RBIs. He’s already at 2.3 WAR through 78 games and is on pace to surpass his career-high 49-homer season from 2019.

Suarez is streaky, but his power potential is undeniable. He wouldn’t be cheap, but his fit in the middle of Detroit’s lineup would be perfect protection for Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson. If Arizona decides to cash in while his value is high, the Tigers should strongly consider a BLOCKBUSTER trade.

3. Ryan McMahon (Rockies)

Consistency is the name of the game for McMahon. While his .222 average might not pop off the page, his .324 OBP, 12 home runs, and 1.3 WAR show a solid, steady contributor. He’s on pace to hit at least 20 home runs for the sixth time in six full MLB seasons.

McMahon is owed $16 million in both 2026 and 2027, so Colorado might have to eat some money if they want any real return. Still, McMahon’s ability to play multiple infield spots and give the Tigers a power option with a patient bat could be appealing.

4. Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

Once one of the premier third basemen in the league, Arenado’s power and patience are slipping. He still makes tons of contact and remains solid defensively, but he’s no longer an MVP-caliber player.

The bigger issue is his contract and full no-trade clause. Any deal would require Arenado’s approval, and a team would still have to take on a large chunk of salary. Still, if Detroit wants to roll the dice on a veteran presence with postseason experience, Arenado might be worth exploring.

5. Ramon Urias (Orioles)

Not flashy, but valuable. Urias is hitting .255 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .698 OPS. His glove, however, is where he shines. He’s a terrific defender who can play almost anywhere in the infield and comes with one more year of team control.

He wouldn’t solve the Tigers’ power problem, but as a depth piece or utility upgrade, Urias would give A.J. Hinch options and flexibility. Baltimore could be willing to part with him for a mid-tier prospect.

(Stats via Baseball Reference)

The Bottom Line

The Tigers know their window is open now, and a move at third base could be the difference between a strong season and a deep playoff run. Whether it’s an all-in push for Bregman, a power surge from Suarez, or a safer option like Urias, Detroit has options. One thing is clear: third base will be a position to watch closely as the trade deadline approaches.