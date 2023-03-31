The Detroit Tigers have made a move to bolster the depth of their organization, trading for first baseman Dillon Paulson from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.

Why it Matters:

The addition of Paulson to the Tigers' roster provides much-needed depth at the first base position. The Tigers have struggled to find consistent depth at first base, and Paulson's arrival can help to provide that.

Dillon Paulson By the Numbers:

Dillon Paulson, a left-handed hitter, played for the Double-A affiliate of the Rays in 2021. He only played 15 games during the 2022 season due to an ACL injury suffered toward the end of the 2021 season.

Detroit Tigers Trade for First Baseman Dillon Paulson from Tampa Bay Rays

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers have added a potential piece to their future puzzle in Dillon Paulson. With his left-handed bat and solid on-base percentage, Paulson could prove to be a valuable asset for the Tigers as they continue to rebuild their team, though he won't challenge Spencer Torkelson given his profile. This is purely an organizational depth piece.

The Big Picture:

The Tigers kicked off their 2023 campaign with a shutout loss to one of the best pitchers in the American League. This season will be full of roster moves and shuffling, so expect Scott Harris to continue to work the waiver wire and phones for trades as he tries to mend a broken roster left by the previous regime.

What's Next:

It remains to be seen when Paulson will make his debut with the Tigers, but his arrival provides a new option at first base and could help the team in the long run. The Tigers will be hoping for a strong performance from Paulson as they look to improve their record and climb up the standings.