Detroit Tigers trade for Grant Witherspooon

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day, and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have completed a trade. In fact, according to Evan Petzold, the Tigers have made a trade with the Rays. Petzold reported just moments ago that the Tigers have acquired OF Grant Witherspoon in a trade with the Rays. Witherspoon, who is 26, batted .266 with 17 home runs. He also had 45 walks and 112 strikeouts with Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2022. What the Tigers gave up to acquire Witherspoon has not yet been reported.

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers

Toward the end of what was an abysmal 2022 season, Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch announced his decision to move on from Al Avila. After firing Avila, it was announced that the Tigers were hiring Scott Harris to be their new President of Baseball Operations. Since being hired, Harris has left no stone unturned as he has worked hard to improve the Tigers' roster, and acquiring Grant Witherspoon is an example of that.