Detroit Tigers trade for OF Steele Walker

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and it is going to be a very important offseason for the Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to the Tigers, they have traded San Francisco Giants, Harris’ former team, for outfielder, Steele Walker.

Who is Detroit Tigers OF Steele Walker?

In a minor league deal, the Tigers have acquired Walker from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Walker, who is 26, was originally selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. During his 2022 season in Triple-A, he hit .268 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He had an OBP of .333.

Walker also played in five games for the Rangers in 2022, batting .188 in 16 plate appearances.

As noted by Cody Stavenhagen, Scott Harris and his pal Farhan Zaidi have already made a trade.