The Detroit Tigers have made another offseason roster move, acquiring infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

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The Red Sox announced the trade Thursday, October 29, sending Detroit a versatile 25-year-old infielder with Major League experience as the organization begins preparing for the 2027 season.

With Cheng added, the Tigers’ 40-man roster now stands at 36 players, leaving four available spots for additional moves.

Jul 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (39) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Is New Tigers Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng?

Cheng, a native of Taiwan, is a left-handed hitter who has experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base.

He made his Major League debut with Pittsburgh in 2025, and Boston claimed him off waivers in February before he appeared in 14 games during the 2026 season.

In those appearances, Cheng batted .256 with five RBIs and a .600 OPS.

He spent most of the season with Triple-A Worcester, hitting .241 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .735 OPS in 94 games.

According to his official Minor League Baseball statistics, Cheng has accumulated 122 stolen bases across his minor league career.

While his offensive numbers don’t immediately jump off the page, his defensive versatility and ability to draw walks make him an interesting depth option.

In fact, entering 2025, Baseball America rated Cheng the best defensive infielder in the Pirates organization and credited him with its best strike-zone discipline, according to the Red Sox release announcing his waiver claim.

What Does This Trade Mean for Detroit Tigers?

For Detroit, the move provides additional infield depth without surrendering a player or prospect.

As we previously examined, the Tigers have some important decisions to make regarding Kevin McGonigle’s long-term defensive position.

Cheng gives the organization another option capable of handling multiple infield spots while those decisions unfold.

The move also comes with Trey Sweeney recovering from shoulder surgery, creating another potential opportunity for Cheng to compete for a roster spot.

As we previously reported, Detroit is building its next competitive roster around a young core that includes McGonigle, Max Clark, Riley Greene, and Dillon Dingler.

Cheng isn’t necessarily expected to become an everyday starter, and his lack of remaining minor league options could complicate his roster outlook.

Still, the Tigers have acquired a defensively versatile player at a minimal acquisition cost while maintaining flexibility for additional offseason moves.

It may not be a blockbuster, but Scott Harris has added another option as Detroit begins reshaping its roster for 2027.