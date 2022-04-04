Detroit Tigers trade Isaac Paredes, acquire former All-Star OF

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers have traded Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have traded Paredes for outfielder, Austin Meadows.

Look for Meadows to be the starting LF against right-handed pitchers.

In 2021, Meadows batted.234 with 27 home runs and 106 RBIs in 142 games with the Rays.

This seems like a great deal for the Tigers.