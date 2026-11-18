The Detroit Tigers have officially traded infielder Jace Jung to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. The move comes just one day after Detroit designated the former first-round draft pick for assignment.

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The Tigers announced the transaction Wednesday afternoon through their official public relations account on X.

Jung, whom Detroit selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, was once considered a significant piece of the organization’s future. However, after struggling to establish himself as a consistent major league contributor, his time with the Tigers has officially come to an end.

Sep 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Jace Jung (17) hits a single ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Continue Offseason Roster Shakeup

Detroit designated Jung for assignment Tuesday as part of a series of moves to create room on the 40-man roster. The Tigers also designated Matt Vierling, Trey Sweeney, and Jake Miller for assignment while protecting additional prospects ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.

Rather than risk losing Jung on waivers without compensation, Detroit was able to work out a deal with the Angels. The amount of cash involved in the trade has not been disclosed.

For Jung, the move represents a fresh opportunity to establish himself with a new organization. For the Tigers, it marks the end of another chapter involving a former highly regarded prospect as the front office continues reshaping the roster for 2027.