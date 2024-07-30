Detroit Tigers trade Jack Flaherty to Los Angeles Dodgers

Jack Flaherty has been shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by Jeff Passan. In return, the Tigers have acquired catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney, according to Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold.

BREAKING: Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2024

The #Tigers acquired catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney from the Dodgers, per source. https://t.co/9HCIOmcja9 — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 30, 2024

Jack Flaherty’s Impact with the Tigers

Jack Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on December 20, 2023. Throughout the 2024 season, he has been a standout performer, boasting a 2.95 ERA and a 0.956 WHIP over 106.2 innings in 18 games. Flaherty has recorded seven wins and five losses, along with 133 strikeouts.

Flaherty’s career statistics reflect his consistency and skill as a starting pitcher. Over his career, he has accumulated a 13.0 WAR, with a 3.64 ERA and 1.175 WHIP in 774.1 innings pitched. He has started 143 games out of his 149 appearances, earning 49 wins and 39 losses with 881 strikeouts.

Dodgers’ New Addition

The Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to strengthen their rotation for the playoff push, have acquired a proven asset in Jack Flaherty. His impressive performance this season and overall career consistency make him a valuable addition to the Dodgers’ pitching staff.

Tigers’ New Prospects

In return, the Tigers have bolstered their farm system by acquiring Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney. Liranzo, a promising catcher and first baseman, and Sweeney, a talented shortstop, are expected to be significant additions to the Tigers’ future lineup.

As the baseball community digests this trade, the Tigers aim to leverage their new prospects to build a competitive team for the future. Stay tuned for further updates on this breaking news story.