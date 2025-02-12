Home Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers Trade Mason Englert to Rays, Add New Pitching Prospect

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers made another roster move on Wednesday, and this one involves right-handed pitcher Mason Englert. The Tigers have shipped Englert to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-handed reliever prospect Drew Sommers.

A Fresh Start for Englert

If you’ve been following the team closely, you might remember Englert was picked up in the 2022 Rule 5 draft, and despite showing some promise, he never quite carved out a consistent spot on the roster. Last week, he was designated for assignment to make room for Jack Flaherty, and the writing was on the wall: if no one took a shot on him, Englert would’ve hit waivers. Lucky for him, the Rays saw enough potential to add him to their 40-man roster.

Drew Sommers By the Numbers:

  1. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft
  2. 6-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 41 games with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (South Atlantic A+ League) in 2024
  3. 65 strikeouts and 20 walks in 54 innings pitched in 2024
Bottom Line

While it’s always tough to see a player leave, this trade does give the Tigers an intriguing new pitching prospect in Sommers, who could play a role in the bullpen down the road. For Englert, it’s a fresh start in Tampa Bay, where he’ll look to make the most of this opportunity.

