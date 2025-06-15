Could the Detroit Tigers Trade Max Clark Before MLB Trade Deadline?

Detroit Tigers fans are hearing whispers — and one bold quote from Scott Harris has thrown gasoline on the rumor fire: “Nobody is untouchable.” But don’t jump to conclusions about Max Clark just yet.

TL;DR

Tigers president Scott Harris said no player is “untouchable” in trade talks.

in trade talks. That includes top prospect Max Clark , technically.

, technically. But Harris added it’s not smart to deal long-term foundational players .

. A Max Clark trade is very unlikely unless it’s for a superstar with value beyond 2025.

What Scott Harris Actually Said

When asked directly if there’s anyone in the organization he wouldn’t trade, Harris didn’t flinch:

“No, nobody is untouchable.”

Sounds spicy, right? But Harris followed it up with a hefty dose of context:

“My job is to position this organization to win as much as we can, so I don’t think trading some players who have a chance to be impact big leaguers for a long time in Detroit is the smartest thing to do.”

In other words — yes, technically everyone is available, but no, they’re not actively shopping Max Clark (or other top-tier prospects) unless the return is game-changing.

So… Could Max Clark Actually Be Dealt?

Short answer: Highly unlikely.

Max Clark — Detroit’s 2023 first-round pick and a consensus top-20 MLB prospect — is still just 19 years old and viewed as a potential future All-Star outfielder.

Harris’s quote isn’t a signal that Clark is on the move. It’s a calculated GM-speak hedge, designed to keep all trade doors open without committing to anything rash.

The Tigers would only consider trading Clark if:

The return includes an elite, controllable big-league star under contract beyond 2025

under contract beyond 2025 It addresses multiple organizational needs

And even then… it would be a shock.

What Clark Represents to Detroit

Trading Max Clark would be a reversal of everything this current Tigers rebuild has been about. He’s:

Young

Athletic

Projectable as a long-term center fielder

And a symbol of Detroit’s long-game approach

The fanbase has rallied around him as the centerpiece of the team’s next core alongside guys like Jackson Jobe and Colt Keith.

Giving that up mid-rebuild — unless it’s for a Juan Soto-type package — would be borderline organizational whiplash.

The Big Picture

What Harris is really doing is leaving every option on the table — as he should. Saying “nobody is untouchable” keeps the Tigers in every conversation. It creates leverage and signals to other teams: If you want our elite talent, bring your best offer.

But let’s be real: Trading Max Clark would only happen if the Tigers see a move that accelerates the rebuild without compromising the future — and those are few and far between.

The Bottom Line

Max Clark technically isn’t untouchable — but for all practical purposes, he might as well be.

Unless the Tigers are offered a franchise-altering trade, don’t expect Clark to be wearing anything but Old English “D” for years to come.