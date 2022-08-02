Detroit Tigers trade Michael Fulmer

According to a report from Mark Feinsand, the Detroit Tigers have traded RP Michael Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins.

In exchange for Fulmer, the Tigers are receiving RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long from the Twins.

From John Vittas:

“Tigers acquire good starting pitching prospect in Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fastball sits 92-95, wipeout sweeping slider and changeup that has developed nicely with Twins. Solid return for 2 months of a middle reliever.”

We certainly wish Michael Fulmer the best of luck with the Minnesota Twins.

Sawyer Gipson-Long was a 6th-round pick in 2019. He’s 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. 87 K’s in 87.1 innings. https://t.co/Wfi6KQ1N1W — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 2, 2022

