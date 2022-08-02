According to a report from Mark Feinsand, the Detroit Tigers have traded RP Michael Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins.
In exchange for Fulmer, the Tigers are receiving RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long from the Twins.
From John Vittas:
“Tigers acquire good starting pitching prospect in Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fastball sits 92-95, wipeout sweeping slider and changeup that has developed nicely with Twins. Solid return for 2 months of a middle reliever.”
We certainly wish Michael Fulmer the best of luck with the Minnesota Twins.
Sawyer Gipson-Long was a 6th-round pick in 2019. He’s 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. 87 K’s in 87.1 innings. https://t.co/Wfi6KQ1N1W
— Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 2, 2022
4 thoughts on “Detroit Tigers trade Michael Fulmer”
Avila gets beat again. His college record wasn’t anything to write home about, and he’s never had an ERA under 4 except this year year at high A ball (1.77). He can’t be a high prospect IMO.
I have lost my pure fandom and blind support for the Detroit Tigers as of today, trade deadline 2022. I think any fan who has followed closely since the severe mishandling of the club during the dismantling post DD can understand that. Support can only hurt the ballclub now. The unwavering serious and loud Pressure, with little room for diplomacy from tALL the fans, writers, people in organization and pundits alike has to start ASAP. We will not go to games, watch games, buy merch etc until A. an immediate GM change and B. some statement of failure from Chris Illitch (and his plan to avoid his disregard for the well being of the club) and/or stepping down as head of the hierarchy of the Tigers as it pertains to baseball decisions.
Yes the late Mr. I may have neglected the franchise during the Wings era but that is debatable but what isnt was his commitment and decision making that brought us some incredible teams, and Mr. Avila gets a lot, a lot of credit for that as well, that isnt the issue. Skipping past the embarrassing lack of talent for the returns of JV, JD, Nick etc is all forgiven for a true fan, because we were spoiled (and after the 80s it was pure heaven) for a decade or so.
Blah Blah Blah, but there are no more euphemisms, or cliches, or pleas of patience left for Avila because of what happened Today (not this year and not the free agents and their poor performances, that can happen) Not even a top 30 team prospect for the only minor chips left (as a result of the failed rebuild and signings)! Look at the creativity of other GMs at the deadline, but the same timid, out dated paradigm of GMing by the Tigers brass is inexcusable at best and extremely incompetent being more accurate. Where do we as fans draw a line
Not to mention all the great FA signings. Baez, and Zimmerman just to start. How about band-aids like Schoop and Grossman. Dumbrowski killed our minor league system, but at least we had a team in contention every year. I wonder if we could talk Yzerman into doing double duty?