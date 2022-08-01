According to a report from Mark Feinsand, following their loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers have traded OF Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves.

In exchange for Grossman, the Tigers have reportedly acquired LHP Kris Anglin.

Per sources, the Braves are making some late-night moves, sending LHP Will Smith to the Astros for RHP Jake Odorizzi, then acquiring OF Robbie Grossman from the Tigers for LHP Kris Anglin. @MarkBermanFox26 @cmccosky @Joelsherman1 were all on the moves. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

Detroit Tigers trade OF Robbie Grossman to Atlanta Braves

Kris Anglin, who is about to turn 21, was originally selected by the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Since being drafted, Anglin is 4-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts and 32 walks in 63.2 innings of work.

Grossman, who is struggling in 2022, is probably pretty happy to be traded away from the Detroit Tigers as he will not have to play half of his games at Comerica Park, which he believes is a disadvantage.

From June 22:

I tried to make some adjustments because of the park we play in,” Grossman said Sunday, after hitting his second home run in as many days. “It didn’t work for me. I had to go to back to who I was before.”

Grossman said that during the offseason, he tried to adjust his swing to hit more line drives and more balls in the gap but that has resulted in almost no power.

“I was trying to do some other things to become better,” Grossman said. “I realized I had to go back to who I was before.”

“Even as a visiting player, I didn’t like coming here,” Grossman said. “I just need to be me and continue to do what makes me a good player.”

Grossman is not the first Tigers player to complain about Comerica Park as former Tiger Nick Castellanos once did the exact same thing.

“It’s pretty well documented,” Grossman said.

“I just had to get mechanically right and get back to what I was doing last year,” said Grossman, hitting .209 in 53 games. “And not worrying about where I play. Just getting back to who I am.”

What is interesting is that Robbie Grossman has hit better at Comerica Park than he has on the road since coming to the Tigers.

