Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors: Latest on Jack Flaherty and Tarik Skubal





Here is the latest on Detroit Tigers pitchers Jack Flaherty and Tarik Skubal

Amid a competitive MLB season, the Detroit Tigers are reportedly open to trade offers for their standout starter Jack Flaherty. As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, the Tigers’ stance suggests a potential move that could significantly influence the trade market.

Flaherty’s Stellar Season

Jack Flaherty, who joined the Tigers as a free agent, has established himself as one of the most sought-after pitchers this season. The right-hander boasts a 3.22 ERA and an impressive 11.64 strikeouts per nine innings over 72⅔ innings pitched, holding a 3-4 record. He is ranked fourth in the American League with 94 strikeouts, just behind teammates Tarik Skubal, Kansas City’s Cole Ragans, and Chicago’s Garrett Crochet.

Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors

Although the Tigers are hovering around a .500 record (32-33), they are only 2½ games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card spot and 10½ games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead. This precarious positioning leaves their deadline strategy uncertain. Jim Bowden of The Athletic highlighted Flaherty among the “best starting pitchers expected to be traded,” suggesting his performance could attract a significant return.

Bowden stated, “The Tigers won’t trade Tarik Skubal but they’ll listen on Jack Flaherty, who is having a strong season with Detroit. Flaherty (3.22 ERA, 11.64 strikeouts per nine innings) could bring back a haul.”

Potential Buyers

Several teams, including the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Boston Red Sox, are identified as potential buyers in the starting pitching market. Their interest might spark a bidding war for Flaherty, enhancing the Tigers’ leverage to negotiate a favorable trade.

Looking Ahead

The Tigers’ decision over the coming weeks, influenced by their performance, will be crucial in shaping their roster and future prospects. If they choose to trade Flaherty, the return could significantly strengthen their already robust farm system or address immediate roster needs.

Flaherty’s availability underscores the Tigers’ strategic flexibility as they navigate the remainder of the season and approach the trade deadline with a balanced and forward-looking perspective.