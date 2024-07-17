Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal on the Move?

Three Potential Trade Destinations for Tigers’ Ace Tarik Skubal

Amid the Detroit Tigers’ continuing search to bolster their lineup, discussions have surfaced regarding the potential trade of their prolific pitcher, Tarik Skubal. Skubal, 27, currently leads the majors with a 2.41 ERA and boasts a 0.879 WHIP across 116 first-half innings. The southpaw has recorded 140 strikeouts against just 21 walks, further solidifying his role as Detroit’s ace. Despite being under team control for two more years and drawing a modest $2.65 million salary this season, Skubal’s representation by agent Scott Boras hints at an inevitable journey to free agency.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles, needing major league-ready hitters, present a prime candidate given their top-rated farm system. Injuries have beleaguered the Orioles’ rotation, with Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez being the only reliable starters, while others like Albert Suarez and Dean Kremer remain uncertain prospects. Acquiring Tarik Skubal could fortify their rotation and strengthen their World Series ambitions.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Similarly, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been grappling with a beleaguered rotation, could find value in Skubal. Clayton Kershaw’s imminent return doesn’t completely assuage the void left by a string of injuries affecting their pitchers. The Dodgers’ profound and deep farm system could facilitate a trade, with prospects like Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages potentially sparking the Tigers’ interest.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres, dealing with the temporary absence of Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove’s injury, might also be a suitable destination. A.J. Preller’s tendency to make bold moves aligns with targeting a stable pitcher like Tarik Skubal. The Padres’ robust farm system, featuring talents such as Ethan Salas and Robby Snelling, positions them to make a compelling offer.

While a Tarik Skubal trade appears speculative according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Tigers’ pressing needs suggest it might be an avenue worth exploring.