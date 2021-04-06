Detroit Tigers troll Minnesota Twins following Akil Baddoo walk-off single

Sharing is caring!

By now, you have probably heard that the Detroit Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a 10th inning walk-off single by rookie Akil Baddoo, who is having quite the start to his first MLB season.

The hit game with first base open and Kirk Gibson suggested on the Bally Sports telecast that the Twins walk Baddoo to load the bases.

Following the game, whoever runs the Tigers’ Twitter account trolled the Twins with a click from Sparky Anderson during the 1984 World Series when the San Diego Padres decided not to walk Gibson and he hit a home run.

LOVE THIS!

They probably should have walked him. pic.twitter.com/092VLcxz7m — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2021