in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers troll themselves on Twitter during matchup vs. Athletics

They did the impossible!

Ladies and gents, the Detroit Tigers did it!

Just moments ago, the Tigers did the unthinkable by having one of their players run from third base and touch home plate to give them a run!

That’s right, folks, OF Derek Hill just hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly to give the Tigers their first run in 28 innings!

Following the Tigers scoring for the first time in forever (that should be a song), their own social media account trolled them!

Check it out and let’s hope this this the final time this season that this happens!

sk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves