Detroit Tigers troll themselves on Twitter during matchup vs. Athletics

Ladies and gents, the Detroit Tigers did it!

Just moments ago, the Tigers did the unthinkable by having one of their players run from third base and touch home plate to give them a run!

That’s right, folks, OF Derek Hill just hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly to give the Tigers their first run in 28 innings!

Derek Hill's bases-loaded sac fly just brought in the Tigers' first run in more than 28 innings. 1-0 Tigers. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 10, 2022

Following the Tigers scoring for the first time in forever (that should be a song), their own social media account trolled them!

Check it out and let’s hope this this the final time this season that this happens!

Pleased to announce we have scored a run. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 10, 2022

