Detroit Tigers Announce Cable TV Channels for Detroit SportsNet

The long search is finally over.

The Detroit Tigers have officially locked in where fans can watch games in 2026, announcing that Detroit SportsNet will be available on major cable carriers across Michigan.

The news, first reported by Tigers and Red Wings reporter Daniella Bruce, brings clarity after months of uncertainty surrounding local broadcasts.

A Long-Awaited Resolution

For much of the offseason, Tigers fans were left wondering how they would be able to watch games following changes in the regional sports network landscape.

That uncertainty created what many dubbed the “Great Tigers TV Channel Search of 2026.”

Now, with set to air games on widely available cable providers, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

What This Means for Fans

This announcement ensures that:

Tigers games will be accessible to a broad audience across Michigan

Viewers won’t have to scramble for alternative streaming solutions

Local broadcasts will remain a central part of the fan experience

It’s a major win for a fan base that has been eager for a clear answer heading into the season.

Perfect Timing

The timing couldn’t be better.

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Tigers have now addressed one of the biggest off-field questions facing the organization.

Between a revamped roster, rising expectations, and now a confirmed broadcast home, Detroit is heading into 2026 with momentum building both on and off the field.

Bottom Line

After months of questions, the answer is finally here.

Detroit Tigers baseball is staying on cable, and fans across Michigan now know exactly where to find it.