In honor of Miguel Cabrera‘s 37th birthday, the Detroit Tigers have posted a video that includes some of the funniest ‘Miggy being Miggy’ moments.

This video is exactly what we all needed during this difficult time.

The best of Miggy being Miggy.

pic.twitter.com/4gV78FqqR3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 18, 2020

Happy Birthday, Miggy and THANK YOU Detroit Tigers!