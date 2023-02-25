Merch
Detroit Tigers tweet hilarious reaction to unaired 6-3-5-2 triple play

By Jeff Bilbrey
The Detroit Tigers turned one heck of a triple play today in their win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

A baseball rarity – 6-3-5-2 triple play

A 6-3-5-2 triple play is a very rare occurrence in Major League Baseball. According to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), there have only been five instances of a 6-3-5-2 triple play in MLB history.

The five instances of a 6-3-5-2 triple play in MLB history are as follows:

  • September 14, 1923: Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox
  • June 6, 1942: St. Louis Browns vs. Detroit Tigers
  • May 20, 1950: Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
  • August 8, 1980: Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants
  • May 31, 1990: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

So to have this happen when no cameras were rolling – well, that deserved the type of attention the Detroit Tigers social media team gave. Check out the gem of a video below.

