Detroit Tigers Announce 2 Roster Moves Prior to Finale vs. Reds

The Detroit Tigers made a pair of pitching moves Sunday morning ahead of their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, signaling a potential shift toward youth — and away from veteran underperformance.

Tigers recalled RHP Tyler Owens from Triple-A Toledo.

from Triple-A Toledo. John Brebbia was designated for assignment after a brutal 2025 campaign.

after a brutal 2025 campaign. Owens, 24, is expected to pitch in low-leverage innings while he adjusts to MLB hitters.

Brebbia Out After Rough Start

Veteran reliever John Brebbia has officially been designated for assignment, ending a rocky tenure in Detroit. In 19 appearances this season, Brebbia posted a 7.71 ERA with a 1.768 WHIP over just 18.2 innings pitched. His -0.6 WAR further underlined his struggles, making him one of the least effective pitchers on the roster in 2025.

While the 35-year-old brought playoff experience and a reputation as a dependable middle reliever from his time in San Francisco and St. Louis, that form never showed up in Detroit.

Meet Tyler Owens

Replacing Brebbia is Tyler Owens, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his MLB debut with the Tigers earlier this season but has spent the bulk of 2025 with Triple-A Toledo.

Here’s what to know about Owens:

In 24 games for the Mud Hens , Owens has posted a 5.74 ERA over 26.2 IP .

, Owens has posted a over . He’s allowed 30 hits and 17 earned runs but has recorded 23 strikeouts and 17 walks.

and 17 walks. His WHIP sits at 1.763, suggesting control issues still need to be ironed out.

Despite the numbers, the Tigers appear to be prioritizing long-term evaluation and younger arms over declining veterans.

Owens also offers flexibility, with the ability to pitch multiple innings and potentially develop into a back-end bullpen piece or emergency starter down the road.

The Big Picture

The Tigers’ bullpen has been a weak point all season, and Brebbia’s inconsistency forced Detroit’s hand. By designating him for assignment, the club clears space for a player with more upside and a developmental future in Detroit’s system.

Owens’ call-up doesn’t necessarily signal a full youth movement, but it does send a message: you have to earn your innings, especially on a team trying to climb back into AL Central relevance.

The Bottom Line

Detroit’s decision to DFA John Brebbia and promote Tyler Owens ahead of Sunday’s finale isn’t just about this week — it’s about setting a new tone in the Tigers’ bullpen. Owens may not be the long-term answer just yet, but he represents the kind of forward-thinking gamble the Tigers should be making more often.