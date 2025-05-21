Detroit Tigers Ultimate All-Time Starting Lineup

From Ty Cobb to Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander, here’s the ultimate all-time Detroit Tigers starting lineup. Built to win any era, this dream team has it all.

Over 120 years of baseball greatness in Detroit have produced MVPs, Hall of Famers, World Series champions, and legends of the game. But if you had to pick one starting lineup to represent the all-time best of the Detroit Tigers, who makes the cut?

We built a dream team that spans generations, blends speed, power, and defense—and yes, Justin Verlander is taking the mound.

All-Time Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Batting Order Player Position 1 Alan Trammell SS 2 Ty Cobb CF 3 Miguel Cabrera 1B 4 Hank Greenberg DH 5 Al Kaline RF 6 Willie Horton LF 7 George Kell 3B 8 Lou Whitaker 2B 9 Bill Freehan C

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Why This Lineup Is Built to Win

Top-of-the-Order Chaos

Leading off, we’ve got Alan Trammell, the smooth-fielding, .285-hitting shortstop who defined the Tigers’ middle infield for two decades. Following him is none other than Ty Cobb, who hit .366 in his career—and likely slid cleats-up into second on every single.

These two guys don’t just get on base—they torment pitchers and set the tone.

Power in the Middle

The 3-4-5 combo is nasty. You’ve got:

Miguel Cabrera : Triple Crown winner, 500+ homers, one of the best pure hitters ever.

: Triple Crown winner, 500+ homers, one of the best pure hitters ever. Hank Greenberg : Pre-WWII power machine, two-time MVP.

: Pre-WWII power machine, two-time MVP. Al Kaline: “Mr. Tiger” himself—3,007 hits and 10 Gold Gloves.

You want thunder? That’s your thunder.

Lockdown Defense & Clutch Bats

Willie Horton brings World Series grit and clutch hitting in the 6-spot.

George Kell, a lifetime .306 hitter, stabilizes the hot corner.

Lou Whitaker, one of the most underrated second basemen ever, rounds out the infield.

And behind the plate? Bill Freehan, 11-time All-Star and a wall behind the dish.

On the Mound: Justin Verlander

Let’s be honest: no one else comes close.

2006 Rookie of the Year

2011 AL MVP & Cy Young

Two no-hitters in a Tigers uniform

Over 2,300 strikeouts with Detroit

If it’s Game 7, Verlander gets the ball. No questions asked.

Honorable Mentions

Charlie Gehringer – .320 lifetime average and AL MVP in 1937

– .320 lifetime average and AL MVP in 1937 Jack Morris – Gritty postseason ace with three rings

– Gritty postseason ace with three rings Norm Cash – Power-hitting fan favorite

– Power-hitting fan favorite Chet Lemon – Defensive wizard in center

– Defensive wizard in center Kirk Gibson – The passion, the power, the walk-off pedigree

All worthy. But only nine can start.

Key Takeaways

Every era of Tigers history is represented , from Cobb to Miggy.

, from Cobb to Miggy. The lineup balances contact, power, speed, and defense .

. Justin Verlander , arguably the greatest Tiger pitcher ever, anchors the rotation.

, arguably the greatest Tiger pitcher ever, anchors the rotation. This team wouldn’t just represent the Tigers—they could beat anyone, past or present.

Bottom Line

If you could take one version of the Detroit Tigers into a time machine to face off with the Yankees’ Murderers’ Row or the Big Red Machine? This is the squad you’d take.

Cobb sets the tone. Miggy mashes. Verlander closes the door.

This is your all-time Detroit Tigers dream team.