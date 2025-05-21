Detroit Tigers Ultimate All-Time Starting Lineup

Over 120 years of baseball greatness in Detroit have produced MVPs, Hall of Famers, World Series champions, and legends of the game. But if you had to pick one starting lineup to represent the all-time best of the Detroit Tigers, who makes the cut?
We built a dream team that spans generations, blends speed, power, and defense—and yes, Justin Verlander is taking the mound.
All-Time Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
|Batting Order
|Player
|Position
|1
|Alan Trammell
|SS
|2
|Ty Cobb
|CF
|3
|Miguel Cabrera
|1B
|4
|Hank Greenberg
|DH
|5
|Al Kaline
|RF
|6
|Willie Horton
|LF
|7
|George Kell
|3B
|8
|Lou Whitaker
|2B
|9
|Bill Freehan
|C
Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander
Why This Lineup Is Built to Win
Top-of-the-Order Chaos
Leading off, we’ve got Alan Trammell, the smooth-fielding, .285-hitting shortstop who defined the Tigers’ middle infield for two decades. Following him is none other than Ty Cobb, who hit .366 in his career—and likely slid cleats-up into second on every single.
These two guys don’t just get on base—they torment pitchers and set the tone.
Power in the Middle
The 3-4-5 combo is nasty. You’ve got:
- Miguel Cabrera: Triple Crown winner, 500+ homers, one of the best pure hitters ever.
- Hank Greenberg: Pre-WWII power machine, two-time MVP.
- Al Kaline: “Mr. Tiger” himself—3,007 hits and 10 Gold Gloves.
You want thunder? That’s your thunder.
Lockdown Defense & Clutch Bats
Willie Horton brings World Series grit and clutch hitting in the 6-spot.
George Kell, a lifetime .306 hitter, stabilizes the hot corner.
Lou Whitaker, one of the most underrated second basemen ever, rounds out the infield.
And behind the plate? Bill Freehan, 11-time All-Star and a wall behind the dish.
On the Mound: Justin Verlander
Let’s be honest: no one else comes close.
- 2006 Rookie of the Year
- 2011 AL MVP & Cy Young
- Two no-hitters in a Tigers uniform
- Over 2,300 strikeouts with Detroit
If it’s Game 7, Verlander gets the ball. No questions asked.
Honorable Mentions
- Charlie Gehringer – .320 lifetime average and AL MVP in 1937
- Jack Morris – Gritty postseason ace with three rings
- Norm Cash – Power-hitting fan favorite
- Chet Lemon – Defensive wizard in center
- Kirk Gibson – The passion, the power, the walk-off pedigree
All worthy. But only nine can start.
Key Takeaways
- Every era of Tigers history is represented, from Cobb to Miggy.
- The lineup balances contact, power, speed, and defense.
- Justin Verlander, arguably the greatest Tiger pitcher ever, anchors the rotation.
- This team wouldn’t just represent the Tigers—they could beat anyone, past or present.
Bottom Line
If you could take one version of the Detroit Tigers into a time machine to face off with the Yankees’ Murderers’ Row or the Big Red Machine? This is the squad you’d take.
Cobb sets the tone. Miggy mashes. Verlander closes the door.
This is your all-time Detroit Tigers dream team.