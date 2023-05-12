Detroit Tigers unveil brand new addition to Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers already made several changes to Comerica Park prior to the 2022 MLB season, which included unveiling new outfield wall and dimensions. Center field was moved in by a total of 10 feet, and is now 412 feet from home plate. Additionally, the wall in right-center field was lowered from 13 to 7 feet in height, while the right-field wall was also lowered to the same height.

There is a brand new addition to Comerica Park

But prior to tonight's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners, Tigers fans who arrive will immediately notice yet another change in the venue. There is now a giant Old English D in center field, as first noticed by Tigers reporter Johnny Kane of Bally Sports:

If our memory serves us correctly, this is the first time that the Tigers have ever done something like this!

Wrapping it Up: A classy new look for a historic franchise!

The Tigers are one of the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball today, and with the other improvements that they've made to Comerica Park for this season, this latest addition will be a welcome sight for fans who can't get enough of one of the best logos in sports history.

And with the Tigers putting together an impressive streak of late, there will be more and more fans deciding to spend their afternoons/evenings down at the park!