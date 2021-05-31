Detroit Tigers unveil lineup for Memorial Day matchup vs. Brewers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are coming off of an impressive 3-game sweep over the New York Yankees and they will look to extend their winning streak on Monday when they are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers in Game 1 of a 2-game set.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for Monday’s game, and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is starting at 1B, while Eric Haase, Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro, Zach Short, and Nomar Mazara will be available as pinch-hitters.

Tigers starting nine. Eric Haase, Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro Zack Short and Nomar Mazara will be available as pinch-hitters off the bench. pic.twitter.com/iJOKqtM2sH — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) May 31, 2021

Tyler Alexander will get the start for the Tigers.

The game, which begins as 2:10 ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.