Detroit Tigers unveil pitching rotation for Spring Training Opener, Garrett Hill gets the nod

The Detroit Tigers’ Grapefruit League opener is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the starting rotation. The Tigers will start Garrett Hill against the Phillies on Saturday, Eduardo Rodriguez against the O’s on Sunday, and Beau Brieske against the Yankees on Monday.

Why it matters:

Spring Training is a crucial opportunity for teams to evaluate their players and determine their roster for the upcoming season. The starting rotation, in particular, is a key area of focus for the Tigers. Hill, Rodriguez, and Brieske will have the chance to showcase their skills and impress the coaching staff. This will not only help determine their spots on the team but also their roles in the pitching rotation.

Garrett Hill will start Tigers’ Grapefruit League opener Saturday vs. Phillies. Eduardo Rodriguez will start Sunday vs. O’s. Beau Brieske will start Monday vs. Yankees. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) February 23, 2023

The Tigers’ starting rotation has a mix of experienced and young players. Hill showed potential in his debut season, while Rodriguez brings his solid track record from the Red Sox. Brieske, on the other hand, has yet to prove himself in the Major Leagues but has shown promise in the minors. The Grapefruit League opener will give the coaching staff and fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Tigers’ starting rotation. It will also be an opportunity for Garrett Hill, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Beau Brieske to establish themselves as key players for the team.

The start of Spring Training is always an exciting time for fans and players alike. As they kick off they'll get their first looks at the current roster assembled and Garrett Hill, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Beau Brieske’s performances will help to kick off the 2023 campaign.