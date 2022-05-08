Detroit Tigers upcoming pitching rotation to include ‘mystery’ starter

Following Sunday’s Mother’s Day matchup against the Houston Astros, the Detroit Tigers will head home for a 5-game (yes, I said 5-game) set against the Oakland Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning… Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

Evan Woodbery just tweeted out what the Tigers rotation will look like for their series against the Athletics and as you can see below, they will have a ‘mystery’ starter on Wednesday.

Here is how the Tigers rotation currently stands for their upcoming series against the Athletics.

Monday: Michael Pineda

Tuesday (Game 1): Tarik Skubal

Tuesday (Game 2): TBD (likely Alex Faedo)

Wednesday: TBD (mystery starter)

Thursday: Beau Brieske

As noted by Woodbery, the mystery starter on Wednesday could be Chase Anderson.

Evan Woodbery on Twitter: “Brieske and Rodriguez are being pushed back one day.The Mystery Starter is expected to be someone from Toledo. Tigers have a 40-man spot open, so it could someone like Chase Anderson, who would be lined up to start on Wednesday. https://t.co/r1loMyrEsM / Twitter” Brieske and Rodriguez are being pushed back one day.The Mystery Starter is expected to be someone from Toledo. Tigers have a 40-man spot open, so it could someone like Chase Anderson, who would be lined up to start on Wednesday. https://t.co/r1loMyrEsM

