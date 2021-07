Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the gates to Comerica Park for Game 2 will open at 4:30 rather than 3:30 as previously planned.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a free t-shirt.

For game 2. Gates open at 4:30 and first 10,000 get this fine piece of Tigers merch. pic.twitter.com/7ZMKBy9R8y — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 17, 2021