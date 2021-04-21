Detroit Tigers update lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Pirates

Sharing is caring!

Well, we thought we already knew the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates but now they have made a change.

As you can see below, the Tigers have updated their lineup and JaCoby Jones is now in CF, Victor Reyes is in RF, and Robbie Grossman is in LF.

Game 1 of the doubleheader will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

