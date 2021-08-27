Detroit Tigers updated rotation vs. Toronto Blue Jays

by

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin a three-game series at Comerica Park against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers have updated their rotation for the series and as you can see, they will start off with Matt Manning on Friday night. Saturday will be a combined effort with Jose Urena starting things off and Matthew Boyd is on pace to be back for Sunday’s finale.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.