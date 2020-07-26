41.2 F
Detroit Tigers use ninth inning bomb from C.J. Cron to take Opening Series from Reds

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

What a start to the 2020 season for the Detroit Tigers!

For the second day in a row, the Tigers used a ninth-inning home run to defeat the Cincinnati Reds, this time by the score of 3-2.

Today’s home run came off the bat of Tigers 1B C.J. Cron, who has looked like one heck of an addition up to this point. Cron’s 2-run bomb in the top of the ninth inning gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Tigers closer Joe Jimenez gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth but was able to get a double play to end it.

After losing on Opening Day, the Tigers bounced back to win the final two games of the 3-game set against the Reds.

Go Tigers!

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

