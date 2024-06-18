in Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves Showdown, June 18, 2024: Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

170 Views


The Detroit Tigers will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night

The Atlanta Braves will face off against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Truist Park. The Braves, currently 38-31 on the season, will look to build momentum following their recent 2-1 victory to kick off the series. On the other side, the Detroit Tigers, now sitting at 34-37, aim to bounce back after their series-opening loss and break out of their current slump, characterized by recent series losses to the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Detroit Tigers vs Atlanta Braves

How to Watch:

  • TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Detroit
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET

Odds:

  • Atlanta Braves: -170
  • Detroit Tigers: +156
  • Over/Under: 9.5
  • Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions:

The key to this game will likely be the pitching matchup, with Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32 ERA) starting for the Braves and Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43 ERA) for the Tigers. Schwellenbach has struggled this season, while Mize has had mixed results. Given the Detroit Tigers’ recent issues against right-handed pitching, don’t expect a high-scoring game. A reasonable prediction is for the Braves to edge out the Tigers in a low-scoring affair, possibly 4-2.

Riley Greene announces Riley Greene Leads MLB

More:

Offensively, the Braves have been led by Marcell Ozuna, who has 84 hits, including 20 home runs and 62 RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s absence due to a torn ACL impacts the lineup, but other players like Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson have stepped up.

The Detroit Tigers will rely on Riley Greene, their team leader with 67 hits, 14 home runs, and 37 RBIs, to spark their offense. Moreover, they have interesting contributors in Matt Vierling and Mark Canha, who have shown potential this season.

With both teams having streaks and skids leading into this matchup, it will be essential to see which squad establishes control early on and builds momentum throughout the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers AI generated mascot

Detroit Tigers Have Best No. 2 Pick In MLB Draft History