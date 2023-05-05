Detroit Tigers vs. Cardinals Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

There is something special about this Detroit Tigers team. Listen, we're not saying they're making the playoffs or World Series bound or anything like that. But this team is playing good baseball, beating teams supposedly better than them (except the AL East), and has the hardest portion of their schedule behind them. They made it through the opening gauntlet four games under .500, after starting 2-11. Now they're poised to keep the train rolling in May with a matchup against the underwhelming St. Louis Cardinals, a team that is 5-11 at home this season.

DETROIT TIGERS (13-17) vs. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (10-22)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (1-2, 5.47 ERA) v. Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.34 ERA)

Date: Friday, May 5

Time: 8:15 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd starts the series off in St. Louis looking to right the ship after a six-run outing against the Baltimore Orioles last weekend, a game where he pitched well but ended the day with an ill-advised two-run home run. It's been a shaky year for Boyd, who has been plagued by the long ball, once again. He's giving up nearly two home runs per nine innings but is only surrendering hard contact 27% of the time. Montgomery on the other hand has been relatively solid, though batters are hitting the ball much harder off of him than Boyd. He's also limiting his walks with a 5.9% walk rate.

Game 2: Spencer Turnbull (1-4, 6.84 ERA) v. Adam Wainwright (0-0, -.– ERA)

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 2:15 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull was considered by us a key component to the Tigers' success this season. He's struggled, to put it mildly. An 11.4% walk rate will never get the job done, though some slack should be cut for his return from Tommy John, which normally leads to inconsistency. We've seen the ups-and-downs from Turnbull too, who will look very sharp one inning and then lose command the next. He'll need to barrel down to get the win against Adam Wainwright who is making his season debut for the Cardinals.

Game 3: TBD v. Steven Matz (0-4, 6.39 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 2:15 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

The Tigers are playing their sixth game in five days, which means they'll need to go outside of their rotation for the series finale on Sunday. Word around the clubhouse was they were lobbying for Swiss Army knife Tyler Alexander to get the start. If it's Alexander, the Tigers will play that close to the chest, in case Alexander's services are needed in the first collection of games. The Cards will counter with Steven Matz who has not been sharp in his first few outings. Hopefully, the Tigers will pound across a few runs and take another series victory.

