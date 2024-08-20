Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs August 20, 2024: Odds, Predictions, and Viewing Details







Tonight’s matchup features the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Both teams have identical records at 61-64, but the Detroit Tigers have shown recent momentum, winning six of their last seven games while coming off a series win against the Yankees. Conversely, the Cubs have lost four of their last six games and will look to turn their fortunes around at home. With both teams fighting for a better position in their respective divisions, this game promises to be competitive.

How to Watch:

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM EDT

8:05 PM EDT Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL Television: Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Detroit Streaming: ESPN+ subscription service

ESPN+ subscription service Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Odds:

– Money Line: Detroit Tigers +130 / Chicago Cubs -155

– Over/Under: 7.5

– Odds from Bet MGM

Predictions:

Analyzing recent performance, the Detroit Tigers are riding a hot streak and will look to capitalize on this momentum, especially since they have excelled in their road games against teams with losing records. The Cubs, on the other hand, have faced challenges against AL Central opponents. Strong performances from players like Javier Baez and Matt Vierling could play a significant role. Expect a high-scoring game, making a prediction of Detroit Tigers 5, Chicago Cubs 4.

More:

As the postseason edges closer, all eyes will be on the ongoing performance of key players. Matt Vierling is having a solid season with 14 home runs and is peaking at the right moment. Meanwhile, Javier Baez is looking to extend his hitting streak against NL opponents with losing records, making him one to watch as he approaches further milestones. How these players perform could significantly shape the playoff race as the season progresses.