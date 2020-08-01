41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds game for Saturday has been postponed

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

UPDATE: 

After starting in a rain delay, the Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Saturday at 1:10 p.m. has officially been postponed due to inclement weather.

The same teams will play a straight 7-inning doubleheader on Sunday starting at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

FROM EARLIER:

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play the second of a three-game set at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

After taking Friday night's game by a score of 7-2, the Tigers will look to improve upon their 5-3 record when they take the field at 1:10 p.m. today.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today's game and as you can see, Jeimer Candelario is back in the lineup at third, while Grayson Greiner gets the nod behind the plate.

Michael Fulmer will get the start on the mound as he looks to bounce back from a less than optimal performance in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

